Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPKKY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,682. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

