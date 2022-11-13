SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,869 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,660. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

