SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Cut by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,250 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 130,297 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 307,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. 3,312,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,534. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.