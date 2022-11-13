SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

