Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $285.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.94. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

