Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,014 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,355. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.30 and its 200-day moving average is $295.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

