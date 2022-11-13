Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,634 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.77 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.