Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

