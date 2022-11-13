Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,136. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,041 shares of company stock worth $5,055,754. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

