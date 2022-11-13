Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $139.75.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,754. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

