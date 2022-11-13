Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,136. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock worth $5,055,754 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

