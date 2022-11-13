Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,136. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock worth $5,055,754 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

