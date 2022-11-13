SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. 225,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,924. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.