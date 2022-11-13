SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in October

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSE Stock Performance

SSEZY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. SSE has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,150.00.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

