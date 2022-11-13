ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ST Energy Transition I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STET. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ST Energy Transition I Stock Performance

Shares of STET stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. ST Energy Transition I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

About ST Energy Transition I

ST Energy Transition I ( NYSE:STET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

