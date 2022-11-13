Stacks (STX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.82 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $233.04 million and $5.82 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

