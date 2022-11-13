Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. 2,743,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,447. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

