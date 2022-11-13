Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
Stereotaxis Stock Up 2.2 %
STXS stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.22.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
