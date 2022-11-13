Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

STXS stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 66.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 103.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

