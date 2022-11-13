Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of STVN opened at €15.41 ($15.41) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a fifty-two week high of €24.60 ($24.60). The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

