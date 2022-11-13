Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Stevanato Group Price Performance
Shares of STVN opened at €15.41 ($15.41) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a fifty-two week high of €24.60 ($24.60). The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
