Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$16.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUVSF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

