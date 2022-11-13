Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

BNEFF opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.13.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

