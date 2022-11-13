Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
BNEFF opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.13.
About Bonterra Energy
Featured Stories
