Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$49.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
