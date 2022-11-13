Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$49.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

