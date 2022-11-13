Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in October

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of STGYF stock remained flat at 3.90 during trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of 3.87 and a 12 month high of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.03.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

