Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of STGYF opened at 3.90 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of 3.87 and a 12-month high of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.03.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

