Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of STGYF opened at 3.90 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of 3.87 and a 12-month high of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.03.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stingray Group (STGYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.