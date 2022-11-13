STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.