StockNews.com Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE BAH opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

