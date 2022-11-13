StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOL stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
