StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Up 4.5 %

BIOL stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.