StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

