StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 26.5 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

