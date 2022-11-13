StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.26.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
