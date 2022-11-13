StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.