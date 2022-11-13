StockNews.com Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $100.54 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

