StockNews.com Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $157,000. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,325,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

