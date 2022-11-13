StockNews.com Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $626.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Viad Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Viad by 347.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Viad during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

