StockNews.com Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Viad Stock Performance
NYSE VVI opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $626.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.
Institutional Trading of Viad
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viad (VVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.