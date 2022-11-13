StockNews.com Upgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 4.5 %

CNHI stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.