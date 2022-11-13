StockNews.com Upgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 441.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 162,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

