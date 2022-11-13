Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million. Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.09-0.12 EPS.
Stratasys Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 1,364,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $789.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.