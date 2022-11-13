Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $343.88

Streakk (STKK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Streakk token can now be bought for $343.88 or 0.02065126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $329,631.53 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00582453 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,058.11 or 0.30339048 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 350.58581022 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $336,569.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

