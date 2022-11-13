Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Up 102.1% in October

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the October 15th total of 153,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,659.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 290,000 shares of company stock worth $200,050 in the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 26.8 %

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Stryve Foods

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Stories

