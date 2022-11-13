Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in October

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

MSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 4,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.33. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.89) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

