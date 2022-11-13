Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on November 30th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $54.95 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $76.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.