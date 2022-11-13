Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 8,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMY)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.