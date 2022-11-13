Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 17,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
