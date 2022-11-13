Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 3.7 %

STBFY traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 17,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,947. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

