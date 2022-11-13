Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 146,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surge Energy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZPTAF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

