Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 3,950,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,070.7 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Up 9.5 %

SVCBF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

