Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVNLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

