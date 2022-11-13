Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,900 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 665.2 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SWDBF remained flat at $15.05 during trading hours on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
