Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,900 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 665.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWDBF remained flat at $15.05 during trading hours on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

