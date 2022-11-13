Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $170,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $268,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Corteva by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

