Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,100 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Williams Companies worth $164,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.