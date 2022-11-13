Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.38

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.38 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.20). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 17.66 ($0.20), with a volume of 447,866 shares.

Synairgen Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.38. The company has a market capitalization of £35.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

