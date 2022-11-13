Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 965,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 11,671,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 67,305 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 279,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

