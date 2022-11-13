Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SNCR opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.
